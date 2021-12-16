Pa

HARRISBURG — The state House of Representatives, which is controlled by Republicans, voted Wednesday to block Gov.

Tom Wolf’s plan to combat climate change, a cap-and-trade program to limit carbon dioxide emissions from power plants, is gaining traction in the legislature, despite the fact that the chamber lacks the votes to block it for the time being.

The vote was 130-70 on a resolution that Wolf can veto. If neither the House nor the Senate can muster a two-thirds majority to override the veto, the authorizing regulation — which would make Pennsylvania the first major fossil fuel state to adopt carbon pricing — will take effect.

A Senate vote to oppose the policy in late October fell just short of the number needed to override a gubernatorial veto, as did the House vote on Wednesday.

Pennsylvania will be required to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a multistate consortium that sets a price on carbon dioxide emissions from power plants and sets declining limits on those emissions.

Meanwhile, Wolf, a Democrat, wants the regulation to go into effect right away, but is being held up by an agency that reports to the Legislature.

Pennsylvania has long been a major polluter and generator of electricity in the United States.

Hundreds of coal, oil, and natural gas power plants would be forced to buy hundreds of millions of dollars in credits under the cap-and-trade program over the next few years, money that could be spent on clean energy and energy efficiency programs by the state government.

