A letter was sent to Scott Perry by a House select committee investigating the Jan.

According to multiple reports, there was a riot at the nation’s Capitol on June 6.

According to CNN, the letter asks Perry to voluntarily sit down for an interview, marking the panel’s first attempt to speak with a lawmaker about Trump’s efforts to sabotage the validity of the 2020 election.

According to CNN, because the letter is not a subpoena, Perry’s cooperation remains voluntary.

According to The Washington Post, Chairman Benne DG Thompson (D-Miss.) wrote the letter in response to Perry’s efforts to appoint Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official, as acting attorney general.

Perry’s “multiple text and other communications with President Trump’s former chief of staff regarding Mr. Trump” are also cited in the letter.

In a section shared by the Post, the letter says, “Clark.”

“We also have evidence that during this time period, you used the Signal app to communicate with the former Chief of Staff.”

According to the Post, Thompson has stated that if members of Congress refuse to cooperate voluntarily, the committee will not hesitate to subpoena them.

Perry, a Dillsburg Republican, was said to have introduced Trump to Jeffrey Clark shortly before Christmas earlier this year.

In the final weeks of Trump’s presidency, Clark, the acting head of the Justice Department’s civil division, was known for taking a kinder approach to Trump’s election claims than the majority of the Justice Department’s top brass.

The meeting was significant because Trump saw Clark as a possible Attorney General who would consider plans such as calling special sessions to investigate election fraud allegations in six states and appointing alternate Electoral College slates to award votes to Trump instead of Biden, as the popular vote dictated.

