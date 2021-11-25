Mr. Representative

Rep. :

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has pushed for Kyle Rittenhouse to be awarded a Congressional Gold Medal after he was cleared of the murders.

Rittenhouse, 18, was acquitted of five felony counts, including first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree intentional homicide, and attempted first-degree intentional homicide, on November 19.

Some in the Black Lives Matter community were outraged by the 18-year-old’s acquittal, but conservatives such as Rep. Greene applauded the jury’s decision.

On Tuesday, Greene introduced legislation honoring Rittenhouse with the highest congressional honor.

“Award a Congressional Gold Medal to Kyle H Rittenhouse, who protected the community of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a Black Lives Matter (BLM) riot on August 25, 2020,” according to the bill’s summary.

Congressional Gold Medal requests require two-thirds support in both chambers of Congress, which the Democrats currently control, making Greene’s bill unlikely to pass.

The bill would then be considered by the House Financial Services Committee and the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs before being signed by the president.

The award is given “to express public gratitude for distinguished contributions, dramatize the virtues of patriotism, and perpetuate the remembrance of great events,” according to the Congressional Research Service.

Despite the fact that Congress and President Joe Biden defended the jury’s verdict in the Rittenhouse case, he admitted that the verdict made him and many other Americans “angry and concerned.”

Rittenhouse spoke with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson after his acquittal, recounting his time in the Kenosha County Jail.

“The prison was interesting,” the 18-year-old said.

I was in my own room,” he said, describing the establishment as a “one-star hotel” akin to a “Super 8.”

“I had a desk, a shower, a toilet, a television, and a tablet, but no running water.”

I, too, was equipped with a telephone.

But, because I didn’t have access to running water, I didn’t shower until November 20.

In jail, Rittenhouse claimed he “smelled awful.”

Rittenhouse celebrated his freedom with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago following his Fox appearance, with the former president claiming the teen would be “dead” if he didn’t pull the trigger.

“He brought his mother with him.”

“Really a nice young man,” Trump said, referring to the teen’s ordeal during the trial as “prosecutorial misconduct.”

Rittenhouse should not have had to “suffer” during the trial, according to Trump.

Donny claimed that Rittenhouse would have died if it hadn’t been for his actions that night, alluding to the teen’s self-defense claims.

“Had he not pulled the trigger,…

