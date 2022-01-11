Mrs Hinch’s fan shares an “amazing” 2p sink and tap cleaning tip.

Cleaning enthusiasts have praised a cleaning enthusiast’s top tip for removing limescale from taps and sinks, calling it “awesome” and “fabulous.”

A cleaning enthusiast has shared a tip for cleaning taps and sinks around the house using only a two-pound coin.

Faucets and basins can become caked in limescale if not properly maintained, which is extremely difficult to remove.

Fortunately, a Mrs Hinch fan shared their own cleaning tip for removing limescale from taps and sinks.

“The 2p Hack! Can’t believe how easy this was!” they wrote on the Mrs Hinch cleaning tips and tricks group.

“How? If you have limescale around your taps or sinks, get a copper coin, wet it with water, and rubchip away at the limescale; it will fall off in no time.”

“I recently moved into a new property and tackled the taps this morning, and I had to share because I couldn’t believe it,” they continued.

Since then, the post has received over 400 likes and nearly 30 comments, the majority of which have been positive.

With a smiley face emoji, one Mrs Hinch fan wrote, “I love this hack.”

“I finished mine yesterday and it was fantastic,” said a second.

“I tried it yesterday and was amazed! All the products I’ve tried to get the lime scale off my taps, but this was the only thing that worked!” wrote a third.

“Awesome,” wrote a fourth.

“I tried this on my kitchen tap for the first time yesterday…it’s amazing,” said another.