M&S Has Made Colin the Caterpillar into a Trifle

Colin the Caterpillar is THIRTY YEARS OLD, which is quite alarming. Despite not having gained any wrinkles on his white chocolate face, Colin has got lots of little caterpillar babies, the cad.

To celebrate his birthday, M&S has released a recipe showing you how to turn Colin and his kids into a slightly-nightmarish trifle with faces:

Unfortunately, M&S hasn’t released the trifle as something you can buy, you have to go through the whole process and make it yourself. Rude. Surely the whole point of shop-bought birthday cakes is that you don’t have to put any effort in?!

Here’s how you do it:

We would very much like to see the delicious-looking trifle Colin appear on M&S’s shelves so we can buy one, smoosh it a bit and claim we made it ourselves. [M&S via Metro]