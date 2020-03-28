M&S Teams Up With Deliveroo So You Can Get Still Get All of Your Essentials

Deliveroo has announced that you can now get your groceries delivered with no delivery charge if you order from M&S Simply Food at BP.

There are more than 280 BP M&S Simply Food stores in the UK, and you can now order your M&S goodies from 120 of them. You’ll need to order at least £10 worth of stuff to bypass the delivery charge, but given the fact we can’t leave our houses now – well, barely – clocking up a minimum of a tenner with an online food order shouldn’t be too hard.

[email protected], @BP_plc and deliveroo are here to help. You can now get M&S products from your local BP on deliveroo with no delivery fee when you spend £10.

*See T&Cs in the comments. pic.twitter.com/3DDzwJ2WTJ

— Deliveroo (@Deliveroo) March 24, 2020

There are over 60 products from M&S available including wine, deli meats, milk, tea, sugar, and household goods. As you’d expect, there’s a quantity limit on some items capped at two. Deliveroo has also launched its own grocery delivery service, called Essentials by Deliveroo as part of its Editions service. It’s rolling out in Cambridge, Reading, Brighton, Nottingham, Manchester, Leeds, and London over the next couple of weeks. Will Shu, founder and CEO of Deliveroo, said

“At Deliveroo, we want to do everything possible to help people get the food they want and need during this worrying period. We hope we can play a role in supporting people who have to isolate to get the food they need whether that’s household items or restaurant food.”

So now there are even more places to order your essential bits and bobs from if the thought of queuing outside of a supermarket doesn’t float your boat. The free delivery on M&S Simply Food at BP runs until the end of April.

Feature image credit: Diss Express