Mt. Sinabung in Indonesia’s North Sumatra erupts

JAKARTA, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — Mount Sinabung in Indonesia’s North Sumatra province’s district of Karo erupted on Monday at 10:16 a.m. local time with a column of ash reaching some 5,000 meters above the volcano’s peak or about 7,460 meters above the sea level, local media reported.

The 2,475-meter high Mt. Sinabung is under an alert status, a local volcanology agency said as quoted by Antara news agency.

In case of rains of ash, locals were expected to wear face masks outdoors to reduce health impacts, the agency said in a statement, adding that residents were also expected to keep unpolluted water and clean up their house roofs from thick volcanic ash to avoid possible collapses.

The agency also called on people who live by rivers whose upstream in the volcano to remain aware of possible hot and cool lava flowing to the rivers.

Mt. Sinabung erupted for the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday, when the volcano spewed a column of volcanic ash up to two km high. Enditem