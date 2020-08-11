‘Much-loved’ mum, 52, killed in crash between boat and jet ski off the coast of Wales

A MUM killed in a crash between a jet ski and a boat was described as “much loved” by her family.

Jane Walker, 52, from Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, was taken to hospital but later died.

She was a passenger on the RIB boat in the Menai Straits in Anglesey, North Wales.

Her family said they were “devastated” by the sudden passing of their “much loved family member.”

North Wales Police has appealed for witnesses following the incident that took place on Anglesey at about 7.30pm on August 8.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Kearney said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mrs Walker at this time.

“Following Mrs Walker’s death, North Wales Police has commenced an investigation to ascertain the sequence of events leading up to this collision.

“Our initial enquiries indicate that at the time, the boat and jet ski were on the Menai Straits at a location between the slipway in Menai Bridge and the pier in Bangor.

“The coroner for North West Wales Mr Dewi Pritchard Jones has been informed, and we are continuing to liaise with the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) into the circumstances of this collision.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting ref Y114906.