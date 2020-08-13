Mudslide hits China’s border railway

KUNMING, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — Heavy rain triggered a mudslide on Thursday morning, prompting authorities to suspend services on a section of a railway in southwest China’s Yunnan Province.

China Railway Kunming Group said the mudslide hit the Lahadi Station on the Kunming-Hekou meter-gauge railway at about 3:20 a.m., submerging some trains parked at the station and disrupting railway communication.

All the 48 staff and their families at the station have been evacuated, and service on a section of the railway has been suspended. The company has mobilized workers to repair the railway.

The railway, which handles China’s exports to Vietnam, has redirected freight trains to another standard-gauge railway. Enditem