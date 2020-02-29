Muhammad Ali would ‘come out on top’ in Conor McGregor trash-talking battle

Conor McGregor’s trash talk is reminiscent of Muhammad Ali, but the boxing legend’s daughter Rasheda believes her dad would have got the better of the UFC superstar

Muhammad Ali was “the king of trash-talking” and would have got the better of Conor McGregor in a war of words, according to his daughter Rasheda.

In his 21-year professional boxing career, Ali cemented a legacy as one of the most iconic sportsmen of all time.

The American, who passed away in 2016 at the age of 74, was a three-time heavyweight champion of the world inside the ring and an influential figure outside of it for his religious and political stances.

He was also one of the most charismatic champions the sport has ever seen, producing a number of iconic soundbites over the years.

UFC superstar McGregor is of a similar ilk, with his cocksure persona and bold claims making him one of the biggest combat sport figures in the world today.

The Irishman even crossed over into boxing for a money-spinning bout with Floyd Mayweather in 2017, raking in a reported £66m for his part in the event.

But Rasheda Ali insists her dad was the greatest trash-talker of all time and would have had no problem dealing with a fighter as confident as McGregor.

“I think my dad was the first trash-talker in sports, period,” she told RT.

“I think he did a very good job. One of the things that put him on the map as a boxer was his trash-talking.

“It was something at that time people had never seen before.

“I think certainly Conor and a lot of other trash-talkers out there, of course, I think they would look up to my dad because I think he was the best one to do it.”

She then added: “You’re asking me, of course my dad is [better].

“He started it. I think that he’s the king of trash-talking.

“He was the first rapper. I think that my dad would come out on top but I do think that Conor and a lot of these other trash-talkers out there, boxers and MMA, combat sports alike, I think they all look up to my dad because he kinda started it.”