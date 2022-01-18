Mukansanga of Rwanda is the first woman to officiate an AFCON match.

Mukansanga of Rwanda becomes the first woman to officiate an AFCON match.

Mukansanga, 33, is the match official for Zimbabwe vs.

The match between Guinea and the United States will go down in history.

ANKARA (Ankara)

On Tuesday, Rwandan national Salima Mukansanga became the first female referee to officiate an AFCON group match in 2021.

Mukansanga, 33, made history by officiating the Zimbabwe vs. South Africa match.

Guinea game in Yaounde, Cameroon’s capital.

In a Group B match at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Zimbabwe defeated Guinea 2-1.

Despite finishing second in their group, Guinea qualified for the tournament’s round of 16.

Mukansanga previously served as the fourth official in an AFCON match between Guinea and Malawi in January.

ten.