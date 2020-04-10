Muller receives 2-year contract extension at Bayern Munich

BERLIN, April 7 (Xinhua) — Bayern Munich offered Thomas Muller a two-year contract extension, the German champions said Tuesday.

The 30-year-old midfielder’s contract will expire at the end of next season, but he is now connected to the team until 2023.

Muller has been with Bayern for 20 years, winning eight German titles and the 2013 Champions League, and marked his 500th senior game for the club in November.

Bayern coach Hansi Flick signed an extension through 2023 four days earlier.

Muller hasn’t represented the German national team since coach Joachim Low said in March 2019 that Muller was no longer in his plans.

Flick said he had spoken with Miroslav Klose, who is the all-time record scorer at the World Cup with 16 goals and currently coach of Bayern’s under-17 team, about becoming his assistant.