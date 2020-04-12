Multi-level int’l cooperation key to fight pandemic: Report

As the COVID-19 pandemic goes on the rampage across the globe, its impact on public health will have ramifications for not only individual livelihoods, but also the global political and economic structure, according to a report published by the Center for China and Globalization (CCG).

The report, titled “Strengthen multi-level international cooperation to fight the pandemic,” outlines China’s experience in curbing the spread of the virus, and offers suggestions for the international community to work together to deal with the pandemic and its long-term fallout.

It stresses that in seeking to summarize China’s experience since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak doesn’t mean it is asking any other country to copy China’s methods, nor is seeking to export the “Chinese model.”

However, sharing information in this regard does provide a reference for the rest of the world to address this global health crisis based on their own situations.

As of April 10, the global COVID-19 caseload had passed the 1.6 million mark, and the number of the confirmed cases in the U.S., Spain, Italy, France, and Germany are among the highest in the world, according to the statistics from the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

When the virus outbreak was first confirmed, the State Council of China quickly established a joint prevention and control mechanism to allocate resources nationwide. It has been working to promote transparency, and applying non-pharmaceutical intervention such as social distancing as well as high-tech approaches featuring big data to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In the report, CCG called for countries to collaborate under existing multilateral mechanisms, especially G20, and support the World Health Organization (WHO) in coordinating global cooperation on public health issues.

In regard to the economic fallout of COVID-19, CCG suggests countries should work with the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to introduce fiscal support packages and build inclusive and win-win trade partnerships in order to stabilize the global value chain.

In addition, the report also stresses the importance of ensuring food supply through working together with multilateral organizations in this field such as The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and World Food Program (WFP), as well as other regional institutions.