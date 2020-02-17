Multi-millionaire, 41, is looking for love – and he counts an Atomic Kitten among his exes

A ‘very lonely’ multi-millionaire is looking for a ‘suitable candidate’ to marry and start a family with after years of focusing on making his fortune.

Andy Scott, 41, from Portsmouth, who is worth £25million, wants to find a ‘special person’ who is free to spend her summers sailing around the Mediterranean and winters skiing in the Alps.

The businessman – founder, owner and chairman of London-based investment company REL Capital – said he has previously been ‘married to succeeding’, but now wants to meet a down-to-earth, ‘beautiful’ woman to spend his life with.

Andy is keen to find a woman who is successful and wealthy in her own right, because a relationship of equals is important to him.

Describing the problems he has faced when it comes to meeting ‘the one’, Andy said: ‘Finding an equal in a partner becomes tougher as you start to do well.

‘Your pool of suitable candidatesrapidly diminishes and finding that person with financial independence to be able to go sailing at short notice, or spend the summer in the South of France is tough.’

He added: ‘I don’t want to support someone financially early on in a relationship to stop working, which obviously changes the fundamental dynamics and equality of any partnership – and not for the better.’

Andy’s last girlfriend was Atomic Kitten star Liz McClarnon. They met at a wedding in 2016, but their relationship faltered after two years because Liz, 38, didn’t like flying.

He told FEMAIL: ‘We’re still good friends and she’s a lovely girl, but I’m a risk-taker and an adventurer.’

Andy made his first million by the age of 26, but lost it all in the financial crisis when he was 30.

He has spent the last decade building his business back up, and hasn’t had the time to focus on love.

‘It was a low and bad time and I’ve had to rebuild over the last few years,’ he said.

‘A lot of proud alpha men feel they can’t support another half. Now I feel ready.’

Andy owns everything he has ever wanted, including a Rolls Royce, luxury homes in London and the South of France, a classic yacht and powerboat, and even flies his own private plane around Europe.

But he only recently realised ‘no one cares who the richest man in the graveyard is’ when he started going to hypnotherapy sessions.

‘I’ve been going to hypnotherapy and realised I’m getting old,’ he said.

‘I do want a family and you don’t want to leave it too late. It’s hard to find someone who ticks all the boxes.

‘The hypnotherapist said, “If you put as much effort into finding a partner as you do at work, you’d probably meet someone”.’

Andy admitted he will probably only find true happiness if he spends the rest of his life alongside a soulmate.

He added: ‘Being an entrepreneur is a very lonely existence and ultimately, if you don’t have someone to share in your highs and lows, you rather question what you are striving for and why you are doing it.

‘So, the drive inside us that makes us strive for success can ultimately make us unhappy if we are unable to find contentment in all areas of life.’