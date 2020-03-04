Multilingual hotlines offer epidemic control services for foreigners in east China

NANJING, March 4 (Xinhua) — The 24-hour multilingual hotlines have received more than 1,200 calls from foreigners for novel coronavirus epidemic prevention and control information in eastern China’s Jiangsu Province, local authorities said.

The 24-hour hotlines have helped foreigners effectively solve problems such as the extension of residence permits, the purchase of epidemic prevention materials and the production resumption of foreign-funded enterprises, the Jiangsu provincial foreign affairs office said at a press conference Tuesday.

The hotlines were launched on Jan. 30 in the province, aiming to provide multilingual information and assistance services for foreigners visiting or living in Jiangsu. The service is available in English, Japanese, Korean and Chinese.

“It is necessary to launch such hotlines amid the epidemic so that we could provide better services for foreigners in Jiangsu,” said Tang Zhonghua, an official in the municipal foreign affairs office of Suzhou.