Multiple deaths, dozens of buildings demolished as giant tornado wreaks havoc in Nashville (VIDEOS)

A powerful tornado which ripped through Nashville, Tennessee, has claimed multiple fatalities, left over 20 people injured and reduced several city blocks to rubble.

The city’s police force has confirmed two deaths and local news outlets are reporting that at least six people have died and at least 22 others are injured.

Two fatalities have been reported to the MNPD, the victims from East Nashville. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 3, 2020

The twister touched down in Nashville, Tennessee in the early hours of Tuesday morning, laying waste to vast swathes of the city and wreaking havoc for emergency services and residents alike.

John C Tune Airport “sustained significant damage due to severe weather,” spokeswoman Kim Gerlock said in a statement, adding that several hangers had been destroyed and power lines are down.

The general public have been asked to avoid the airport for the time being.

Several polling stations have also sustained damage ahead of the key Super Tuesday vote. Most polls are due to open at 7am CST.

Downtown Nashville just experienced a #tornado. That was terrifying to watch from a distance! 🌪😳 pic.twitter.com/ov8C9zCDAX — Jacqueline Cassell (@jackiecas1) March 3, 2020 Just filmed a #tornado pass north of my building and just north of the state capital! Wow! pic.twitter.com/HUd40rvdsD — Sam Shamburger (@shamnadoes) March 3, 2020 East Nashville Rosebank area just a few minutes ago ⁦@NashSevereWx⁩ #tspotterpic.twitter.com/0TzDFZFPJs — Daniel Alley (@Daniel_Alley) March 3, 2020

According to the National Weather Service, an “extremely dangerous” tornado touched down Northwest of downtown Nashville at 12:39am local time (06:39 GMT). Eyewitness video from the scene shows the monstrous twister tearing through the city in the distance.

Main Street was strewn with debris while an estimated 40 buildings are believed to have collapsed across the city. Some areas are expected to experience more than one intense storm overnight.

Footage of the Nashville tornado in The Nations from Nest camera around 12:37. John C. Tune airport in the background getting hit hard. Looks like most of the homes nearby are fine and everyone is safe. #Nashville#Tornadopic.twitter.com/mA3Y8tvNNY — Courtney Robinson (@CourtneyR11) March 3, 2020 Tornado hit Germantown Nashville bad… this is crazy #nashville#tornadopic.twitter.com/EHBavuCxxm — RVPTOR (@iamRVPTOR) March 3, 2020 Emergency vehicles streaming East from downtown towards East Nashville. @NC5pic.twitter.com/PZ8DuTyeGN — Steve Layman (@SteveLayman) March 3, 2020

Infrastructure in the city has already taken a big hit, with an ongoing power cut affecting over 16,000 people. The tornado has left Nashville and is now reportedly headed for the communities of Mount Juliet and Lebanon, with the storm cell moving at approximately 45 miles per hour (72.4km/h).

There have been no reported injuries from the twister but eyewitness accounts and images on social media suggest that several properties have been damaged by.

Unbelievable. Tornado touched down in the Germantown neighborhood in Nashville about an hour ago. Completely ripped through the neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/JCgQGaoeyu — Derrick Brown (@thisisdsb) March 3, 2020

One meteorologist claimed the debris from the tornado would have been hurled at least 20,000 feet (6.09km) in the air.

A tornado warning is in effect for another several hours in many parts of Tennessee.

