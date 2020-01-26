Multiple earthquakes hit off coast of Amatignak Island, Alaska — USGS

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — Multiple earthquakes jolted Amatignak Island, Alaska early Sunday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey has said.

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake occured 65 km southwest of the island at 0631 GMT, while another of 6.1 magnitude hit 57 km west of the island almost at the same time. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Minutes later, two more quakes shook the island, with one measuring 5.1 magnitude taking place 78 km southwest of the island and another 5.3-magnitude quake happening 54 km west.