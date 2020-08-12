Multiple injuries after gunman opens fire at ‘video shoot’ attended by 200 people

At least five people have been injured after a gunman opened fire at a ‘video shoot’ in America.

The LAPD have responded to the shooting at a warehouse in the Harbor Gateway area near the city of Torrance, California, reports say.

Paramedics have rushed three men and two women, all aged between 19 and 39, to hospital.

One victim is in a serious condition but all of them are expected to survive, according to a report.

Some 150 to 200 people were apparently at the gathering, which one report described as a ‘video shoot’ while another said it was an illegal warehouse party.

One news site claims the video shoot escalated into a party during the night as uninvited strangers descended on the warehouse, with the shooting then taking place.

Gunfire reportedly erupted both inside and outside the building – and witnesses reported hearing between 30 and 50 shots.

Car windows had been blown out at the scene, while footage shows gunshot victims being lifted into ambulances.

The warehouse involved may have been rented out for a video shoot, according to CBS LA.

However, people not linked to the shoot are believed to have arrived during the night, with a party then taking place.

LAPD Captain Jay Mastick said: “The five victims were transported to local area hospitals here in the Harbor area.

“All five were treated. One was in serious condition but is now in stable condition. All the victims are expected to be OK.”

An LAPD officer added that the gunman drove up and ‘fired randomly’, with police treating the incident as gang-related, according to the Los Angeles Daily News.

Police were called to the scene at around 12.30am and have yet to make any arrests.