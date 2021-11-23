Mum, 32, was sentenced to nearly three years in prison for having sex with a 15-year-old schoolboy after luring him to her home via social media.

Mum, 32, was sentenced to nearly three years in prison after luring a schoolboy, 15, to her home via social media.

A MUM was sentenced to nearly three years in prison after inviting a 15-year-old boy to her home and having sex with him seven times.

Sedu Epuna was 29 years old when she met the adolescent on social media and lured him to her home.

Epuna, of Hull, admitted to engaging in sexual activity with a child, attempting to engage in sexual activity with a child, and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, according to the Hull Daily Mail.

The teenager claimed Epona, now 32, “took advantage” of him while his grandmother was dying in hospital in a victim impact statement read to Hull Crown Court.

Epuna met the victim on social media and told him she was 29 while he told her he was 17 years old, according to prosecutor Stephen Robinson.

Mr Robinson claimed that Epuna hugged and kissed the victim before taking her upstairs and having sex with her.

He admitted to her that he was 15 the second time they met, but that did not stop her from having sexual relations with him, according to the court.

The victim told Epuna he loved her in a text message conversation between the two.

She allegedly responded by saying that if people found out she was with him, she might end up in prison.

They discussed sex positions in text messages and she sent him pornographic images.

“I feel embarrassed by what happened,” the victim said in a statement read in court.

She was much older than I was, and I believe she deceived me.

“I was only 15 and inexperienced, but like many boys my age, I was curious and naive.”

My grandmother was suffering from illness, and she was well aware of it.

She seems to have taken advantage of me.

“I just went with the flow.”

Mitigating, David Godfrey said Epuna feels terrible about what happened and that she was lonely when it happened.

Judge David Tremberg sentenced her to 32 months in prison, saying she had used him for her “own sexual gratification.”

