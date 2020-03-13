Mum, 33, given just one month to live after going to hospital with stomach pain

Tara Mason, 33, is seeing out her days in a hospice after being diagnosed with terminal cancer in her lungs, bowel, and liver. She is now preparing to say goodbye to daughters Tia, 13, and Kacey, 10.

Care worker Tara Mason, 33, is seeing out her days in a hospice as she prepares to say goodbye to daughters Tia, 13, and Kacey, 10.

Her sister, Kellie, 23, told how “popular” Tara visited the doctor last year complaining of stomach pains.

The mum-of-two was later diagnosed with terminal cancer in her lungs, bowel, and liver.

Kellie told the Liverpool Echo : “When it first started she thought she would get rid of it, it will be fine and she started spending more time with the kids.

“We never saw her cry about it, she just carried on. She was more worried about the kids. Everyone just kept saying she was so strong.”

Tara faced an incredibly challenging year after her diagnosis as she began undergoing chemotherapy.

During this time, the single mum was told the cancer had spread to her ovaries and she had an operation to remove a 20cm-wide cyst.

Tara, who continued to work while being treated, also contracted sepsis twice in this time.

Kellie added: “Throughout all this time she was so lively and the kids couldn’t tell any difference with her.

“Her oldest daughter knows what’s going on and she’s seeing a counsellor. The youngest one has cried, but she can’t really understand that she’s not going to be here any more.

“We don’t know how much longer she has, but we think it’s going to be soon.”

The family are raising funds so Tara’s children can have a “nice life” and so Tara can have a good send off.

Kellie has set up a gofundme page for the popular mum. She said: “It would go towards anything for their future and for her to have a good send off.

“We’re all panicking a bit about money.”

Writing on the gofundme page, Kellie said: “She has deteriorated so much and I can no longer see my sister when I look at her.

“At this time, the thing you need to worry about least is money.

“But that’s what we are all doing, how to pay for the funeral, how to pay for her gravestone, how to pay the kids to have a nice life.

“If you could donate anything at all I would be eternally grateful and would love to surprise my family with the money we need to give Tara the send off she deserves and the kids the closure they need.”