‘Mum and boyfriend taped up son’s mouth and hid body in tool box he took to work and carried between homes,’ according to the report.

Mum and boyfriend’murdered son by taping up his mouth and concealing his body in a tool box he carried to work and between homes.’

It has been claimed that a boy was murdered by his parents and that his remains were carried around in a toolkit that his father took to work and to their new home.

Christina-Claudia Maniataki, 29, and her 33-year-old partner have been arrested on suspicion of killing Andreas, a seven-year-old boy, in 2017.

He was reportedly killed by placing duct tape over his mouth because he was misbehaving.

According to Protothema, they are said to have buried his body in a specially constructed concrete grave on the patio of their home in Athens’ Kypseli neighborhood.

After being evicted, the Polish man carried his remains around in a tool box and even went to work.

He allegedly was abusive to his two stepchildren and a drug user during their relationship, according to police.

The man told police what happened when he killed the boy, according to EPT news.

He reportedly told officers, “I put an insulating tape in his mouth and closed his nose with my hands because I wanted to calm him down, because he was constantly making trouble.”

“As soon as I realized the child was dead, I built a makeshift ‘grave’ on the roof with bricks.”

“After we were evicted from the apartment, I put his bones in a toolbox and carried them with me wherever I went because I was homeless for a time.”

Maniataki informed her son’s school that he had returned to Poland with his father.

She also has an eight-year-old daughter who was placed in foster care after showing signs of abuse at school.

After police received information that the boy had been murdered, the couple was arrested.

Cops were horrified as they tore apart the makeshift grave to reveal the location of the youngster’s body.

On Sunday, Maniataki was photographed being led to court by police with her head bowed.

She told investigators she was playing video games when her son was killed, according to Protothema.

The man “said he placed duct tape on the child’s face, that he was at home and showed where he hid the body,” according to a police source.

“He’s the type of guy who starts crying, puts his head down, expresses remorse, and admits he made a mistake,” says the suspect.

The man “seems to cover for her and not blame her,” the cop says, adding that “he claims she was there but did not participate.”

“It’s clear she’s lying because she says things like she didn’t see the…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.