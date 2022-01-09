‘Mum and I haven’t always had an easy relationship, but she’s now my best friend,’ says Scarlett Curtis.

‘Mum and I didn’t always get along, but she’s now my best friend,’ Scarlett Curtis says.

The writer and activist discusses Virginia Woolf and how Jane Austen coined the term “main character energy” long before TikTok.

I’m sitting in my bed, watching TV, and I wish I could say something more exciting, but this is the truth.

Apples Never Fall is the new Liane Moriarty novel.

I adore her writing.

It’s the ideal combination of thought-provoking human stories and fast-paced plots.

To me, the answer is always Virginia Woolf.

She has a unique ability to write about the human soul.

I have a lot of mental health issues, and her letters about her own situation have given me a lot of comfort over the years.

I’m amazed at her ability to write about her illness while dealing with so much pain.

In Suffolk, I write in a renovated garden shed.

It’s my favorite room in the world, and it’s covered in Post-it notes with ideas.

All I need is a big pink chair and a mini fridge.

I’ve always thought of myself as a cross between Catherine Morland and Lady Catherine Morland from Northanger Abbey.

I have a tendency to romanticize things, and I read far too much! There’s a TikTok meme about “main character energy,” but Jane Austen is the one who coined the phrase.

Catherine yearned to be the main character, not a sidekick, and I completely understand her.

Always and forever, my mum [script editor and broadcaster Emma Freud].

She is the most wonderful person I have ever met.

Our friendship hasn’t always been easy, but now that I’m older, she’s truly my best friend.

Scarlett Curtis is a fundraiser for the Women’s Prize Trust, who has teamed up with Girls On Tops, a line of T-shirts featuring the names of female authors.

