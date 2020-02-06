Mum attaches MONEY to rubbish around the house

An Australian mum has shared the amusing social experiment she conducted at home to prove just how few chores get done when she doesn’t do them.

The woman attached a $20 and $5 note to an empty toilet roll and a piece of paper before placing them face down with a ‘finders keepers’ note.

After six days, both pieces of rubbish had remained untouched by members of the family.

‘Needing something to inspire kids and husbands to tidy up around the house? Clearly this game hasn’t worked here yet, maybe one day,’ she captioned the images on Facebook.

‘For now, I’ll keep upping the prize money, knowing it’s coming back.’

After only publishing the images online yesterday the post has been ‘liked’ by more than 4,500 people around Australia along with hundreds of comments praising the funny idea.

One Facebook user said ‘my kids would probably pick it up, take out the money, throw it back on the floor and forget about the entire purpose.”.

‘The rolls would start to decompose in my house – no one would pick them up even if it saved their life,’ another commented.

Thousands of other mums around the country have related to the post saying their family members would do the exact same thing and ignore the rubbish on the floor.

The images have also inspired others to give the game a go for themselves and see if anyone picks up the mess.

‘I’m definitely trying this! I can’t love this enough!’ another said.