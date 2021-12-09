Mum books a’signed’ Glasgow panto for her daughter’s autographs, and ends up with a BSL interpreter.

Mum books a’signed’ Glasgow panto for her daughter’s autographs, but ends up with a BSL interpreter.

Donna MacKenchie of Cumbernauld was left red-faced after making a complete mess of booking tickets for Cinderella at the King’s Theatre for herself and her four-year-old daughter Maddison.

After booking a “signed” performance of a Glasgow panto to go backstage for autographs for her daughter, a Cumbernauld mother has spoken of her embarrassment.

Donna MacKenchie bought tickets for her and her four-year-old daughter Maddison to see Cinderella at the King’s Theatre, thinking that her tickets would allow her to meet Elaine C Smith and panto stalwart Johnny Mac.

However, when the lights went down and British Sign Language interpreters joined the stars on stage to translate the action live, the true meaning of “signed” dawned on her, according to the Daily Record.

Donna, 33, who was red-faced at the time, is now laughing at herself.

“I bought the tickets a few weeks ago, and as I was buying them, I noticed there was an option to buy’signed’ tickets,” she told the newspaper.

‘Oh, that’s quite good,’ I thought, because it didn’t cost any more and I assumed we’d get some autographs and such.

“However, when we arrived at the panto, we noticed that the staff was holding signs with all the details, and that when the show started, people were signing.”

“Donna, that’s what they meant by signed,” my mother said as I was sitting there wondering what was going on.

Wee Maddison was far too engrossed in the panto to notice her mother’s error, which was hilarious.

“Maddison had no idea – she was too engrossed in the pantomime,” Donna continued.

She was never able to figure out what was going on.”

Donna told her husband Craig about what had happened when she got home, and his subsequent tweet calling her a “f*d” went viral, with over 11,000 likes to date.

“My mrs took my wee lassie to see Cinderella at the Kings today,” he tweeted.

“She booked a signed performance so she could get everyone’s autograph, and when the show began, a small sign language woman stood in front of them and signed them throughout the pantomime.”

“You f*d.”

Donna has finally had the last laugh, thanks to the amusement of the theater staff.

