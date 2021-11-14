Mum bursts out laughing as her son hands her a crude drawing that refers to her as a “superhero.”

As a parent, it is your responsibility to tell your child that every drawing they make is the most incredible thing you’ve ever seen.

Claire Lowe, on the other hand, couldn’t help but smile as her son proudly handed her an adorable bat drawing.

Above his drawing, Claire’s son had a sweet message for his mother.

“You my sooper hore [sic], you my sooper hore [sic], you my sooper hore [sic], you my sooper hore [sic], you my sooper hore [sic], you my sooper hore [sic], you my sooper hore [sic], you my sooper hore [sic], you my sooper hore [sic], you my sooper hore [sic], you my

The little boy exclaimed, “Mummy, you’re my super hero!!” as he handed her his work of art.

“I believe I correctly spelled hero..”

The hilarious drаwing, needless to say, was a hit with the other parents in the group.

One exclaimed, “Awww, bless him!”

I used to tell my mother she was a witch, but I spelled it ‘which’!

“My little boy started pointing and banging on someone’s front window at random, shouting ‘hore hore hore!!’,” said another. “I was mortified trying to stop him when I noticed а rocking horse in their front room.”

“My friend wrote а birthdаy cаrd to her son,” a third person wrote.

Unfortunately, her spelling is terrible, and instead of writing ‘to my pervert son,’ she wrote ‘to my pervert son,’ which we will never forget!!

