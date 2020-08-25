Mum changes lottery ticket numbers on a whim and wins staggering £1.4million

A mum who had been using the same lottery numbers for six years has a last-minute change of heart to thank for her life-changing win.

The woman, from Penrith, Australia, purchased a 9-game entry online at The Lott like she does every week.

But instead of marking the same numbers she’d used religiously for the last six years, she changed them, and her life will never be the same.

She was left her with one of the two winning entries, taking home a staggering prize of $2,558,804.44, equalling £1,404,085.31.

The woman who wishes to remain anonymous, confirmed the news with lottery representatives for The Lott.

She said: “This is wonderful. It’s a huge relief!

“It was unbelievable. So much was going through my head.

“This will change our lives so much.

“I play Saturday Lotto every week and I’ve been playing the same numbers for six years.

“But you wouldn’t believe it, it was a week ago when I decided to change the numbers I’ve been playing for all these years and that’s what won me division one!”

Her winnings have changed her and her family’s life forever she admitted, as this would mean they would be able to own their own home for the first time.

She said: “The first thing that came to mind was no more renting.

“It will mean everything to me and my family to own our very own home.

“We’re going to buy a big house with a granny flat so all our family can come and stay.

“We’d also love a new car and we’ll be helping out our children.”

The winning numbers for the draw were 43, 2, 16, 9, 7 and 33 while the supplementary numbers were 20 and 34.