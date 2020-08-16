Mum devastated after catching her nanny trying to breast feed her baby on camera

An Australian mum was given the shock of her life when she came home to discover her nanny attempting to breast feed her 10-month-old son. The nanny was caught on the families CCTV cameras attempting disturbing act in the bedroom of her employers.

In a very revealing Reddit post, the mother said she was shocked to discover that the carer she’d hired to look after her 10-month-old son had been secretly breastfeeding him. To make matters worse, the nanny also happened to be be their neighbours daughter.

The mum had opened up to the 20-year-old nanny about her own breastfeeding issues. However, the nanny who also looked after the couples 5-year-old daughter, started attempting to nurse her baby on her own.

“During a conversation that we had recently (maybe two weeks ago), I mentioned that I don’t produce much milk which forces me to rely on donor milk to feed my son,” the mum confessed

“She was very sympathetic and inquisitive about the situation, and I was happy to answer all of her questions while simultaneously thinking nothing of it.”

The parents who are often away on “active duty” have “nanny cameras set up in the living room and in my bedroom”. They claim they “never feel compelled to check” the nanny cameras because of their total trust in the nanny.

One after one rough day at work the mother decided she wanted a glimpse of her kids. That was when she made the startling discover.

“I wanted to see what the little ones were up to so I decided to pop in. My nanny was sitting on my bed, rocking my son, and attempting to breast feed him.

“I almost felt sick, it just seemed so inappropriate. I decided to wait until I got home to confront her about it, and when I asked she was incredibly apologetic. She said she wanted to help me because of my milk production issues and never meant any harm.”

After initially accepting the nanny’s apology, the mum said she became suspicious and started going through old footage from the home cameras. She soon found it wasn’t a one-off occurrence.

“She unplugs the camera in my bedroom when she goes to put him down for naps and plugs it back in when she leaves,” she added.

“After reviewing our recordings this wasn’t the first time she attempted to breast feed my son, among a few other questionable things (closing my daughter in the pantry, leaving my son in the backyard unattended, etc).”

It was then that the mum also noticed that some of her treasured baby items were missing.

“A couple of my son’s first outfits (first onesie, first halloween costume) were gone as well as a small blanket that belonged to my daughter, and a box of old baby clothes I was going to donate,” she added.

“These were returned to me by [the nanny’s]father minus the blanket because she can’t find it.”

The mum said she’s been left devastated by the incident.

“We’ve decided to let her go, obviously, and I’m going to be taking a few weeks of leave to take my kids in for check-ups,” she added.

“My husband and I are horrified and heartbroken that we facilitated a situation in which our children’s safety was put at risk.”