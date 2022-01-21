Mum dies ‘after receiving an electric shock from the washing machine while doing laundry,’ which is terrifying.

Mum dies ‘after receiving an electric shock from the washing machine while doing laundry,’ according to reports.

A MUM of a four-year-old girl is said to have died after being electrocuted by her washing machine.

The tragic incident occurred earlier this week while Tais de Oliveira Rost, a busy mother of two, was doing laundry.

The 27-year-old was reportedly alone in her home in Tres de Maio, Brazil, according to local reports.

Rost was discovered by her boyfriend, William Bottega, who called for help, but she was unable to be saved.

Bottega paid tribute to his late girlfriend on social media, writing: “I will love you today and forever, for being that special person who came into my life.”

“I pray that God will console our hearts.”

It’s excruciatingly painful, and it doesn’t seem real.

Until the next time…”

Although the post-mortem report has yet to be released, it is widely assumed that Rost was killed by an electrical discharge from the washing machine while she was doing laundry.

The incident is being investigated by Brazil’s Civil Police, and preliminary evidence suggests the discharge was caused by a bare wire.

The young woman had no known pre-existing health conditions, according to police spokesperson Joao Vitorio Barbato.

Rost, who worked in a clothing store and was scheduled to start her new job the next day, was murdered.

The post-mortem report is expected to be released in two weeks.