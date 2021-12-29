Mum has a hilarious excuse for being stopped by airport security with a suspicious-looking bag of white powder.

Mum has a hilarious excuse for being stopped at airport security with a suspicious-looking bag of white powder.

A DAUGHTER has shared a video of her mother being stopped by airport security with a suspicious white powder bag.

Her mother, on the other hand, had a hilarious reason for bringing the strange substance with her.

Christina Roki used Tiktok to share a video of her mother being stopped by airport security.

As the pair prepared to board a flight to Las Vegas, Christina’s mother’s bag was taken for inspection by airport security.

A large plastic bag of white powder, which could be mistaken for drugs, was pulled from the luggage by an airport employee.

The powder, on the other hand, turned out to be sugar.

“My foreign mother brought a bag of sugar for her tea on our trip to Vegas,” Christina explained.

“Right now, we’re being investigated.”

“Tell me that does not look sus,” she wrote after moving the camera so you could see the bag of sugar.

The video has received over 10,000 comments and has been viewed over 4 million times, with some people making an obvious point.

In a comment that has been liked over 250,000 times, one user wrote: “Could have just bought sugar in Vegas.”

“We have sugar in Vegas as well,” another person added.

“As a Vegas native, I can confirm… we sell sugar,” another wrote.

“I mean, at the same time, this isn’t suspicious at all because what criminal would make it so obvious,” one person wrote in defense of Christina’s mother.

