Mum in bikini told to ‘dress more modestly’ when swimming with husbands and kids

A mum was horrified to be body-shamed at a baby swim class after the wife of a man she spoke to told her to “dress more modestly”.

But she was baffled as she was only wearing a high-waisted two piece from Amazon, with only about three inches of her stomach showing.

And what made matters worse – her pal did not back her up.

The woman was at a baby swim class where, she explained, she is often one of few mums who enter the pool with their babies while most couples have the dad enter the water while the mothers sit on the sidelines.

This day, when she took her six-month-old to the class, there was a new baby.

She takes up the story on Reddit: “Today, there was a new baby at swim class! He looked to be about the same age as my son.

“As the father got into the pool, he said hi and I returned the greeting.

“I then asked him how old his son was and we made about 30 seconds of small talk before the class started,” the woman explained.

“After class was over and my son and I were leaving the pool area, this man’s wife approached me and said ‘you know, if you are going to continue to swim with husbands and fathers, you should really dress more modestly’.”

Stunned, the woman explained there was only about three inches of her stomach showing and it was not like her “voluptuous curves were a distraction or anything.”

She did not have a moment to think, so in her shocked state she simply replied: “Thank you for your opinion.”

She walked off but, unable to shake off what had happened, she asked her friend about it later.

But instead of sharing in her horror at the body-shaming at the pool, her mate told her maybe she should think about her swimwear fashion choices.

“She said that I should invest in a one-piece (which I personally don’t like because I have a long torso and no curves, so most of the time they don’t fit right, and when they do, I don’t pull them off well),” she said.

“She then continued that she would also be uncomfortable with a swim class that had other women who were showing off too much skin to her husband and children.”

The woman herself said she finds it all “ridiculous” and the woman must have had an an “insecurity problem’.

However, she admitted she was worried about being the “inappropriate pool mom”.