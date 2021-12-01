Mum is enraged after her children are invited to her sister’s Disneyland vacation despite her protests.

A MUM has been labeled’manipulative’ for insisting on taking her children on vacation with her sister, who was planning a surprise proposal.

On Reddit, a woman described how she planned to propose to her Disney-obsessed girlfriend at Disneyland Paris.

When she informed her sister of her plans, she was adamant that her children be invited to the holiday, despite her protests.

“As my girlfriend is obsessed with Disney, it’s where I’m planning to propose to her to make it more special,” the woman, who posted under the username uthrowingstars03r5, wrote.

“My sister knows I’m proposing because she assisted me in choosing the ring, and she was very supportive until she learned when I was planning to propose.”

“She doesn’t approve of it because we’re not children, and she’s stated that because we’re not children, it’s ‘weird,’ and that if I wanted to go, I should take her children, ages 10 and 6, with me.”

“I adore my nieces and nephews, but this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me and my girlfriend.”

The Reddit user went on to say that her sister told the kids they were invited to the holiday, only for their aunt to uninvite them shortly after.

“The next time I saw her kids, they were upset because she had told them about the Disney trip and they couldn’t understand why I wouldn’t take them,” the post continued.

“I tried to console them, but I felt very embarrassed and upset.”

“I ended up leaving not long after, and my sister keeps bugging me to take the kids because they’re so upset right now.”

More than 500 comments have been left on the post, with Reddit users condemning the mother’s actions and calling her “manipulative.”

“You upset your sister’s children, not you,” one person wrote.

“This is pure emotional blackmail.”

“Your sister is lying to the kids on purpose to manipulate you,” someone else said.

“Remain strong and don’t fall for it.”

It is not your responsibility to take her children on vacation.”

“Stay strong,” one person wrote.

Your sister is attempting to manipulate you, and if you give in now, her demands will only increase in the future.”

