Mum is fined £400 by a ‘Scrooge’ council for leaving a cardboard box near the bin.

The fine has since been withdrawn as a ‘goodwill gesture’ by the local government.

When her local council fined her for leaving a cardboard box next to the bin, she was shocked.

Stoke-on-Trent Council fined Lizzy Lawton £400 for leaving the box outside to be picked up on collection day.

According to StokeonTrentLive, the single mother left it there because she had never been given a recycling box.

The council has now withdrawn the fine as a ‘goodwill gesture’ after being contacted by the news website.

Samantha Arden, Lizzy’s five-year-old son’s grandmother, referred to the fine as “ridiculous.”

“Lizzy had put out her bin as usual,” said the 43-year-old before the fine was cancelled.

“Because she had never been given a recycling bin, she placed a box next to her bin – a single cardboard box, after all – because it was bin day.”

She simply assumed that the men would take it.

“Lizzy then took my five-year-old grandson to school and returned to find that she had been fined £400 by the council.”

Samantha stated that the fine could not have arrived at a more inconvenient time.

“It’s not right; it’s so close to Christmas, and Lizzy is on a fixed income,” she continued.

“It’s also my grandson’s fifth birthday, so she’ll have to think about both.”

“It’s a significant sum of money when she has to pay for my grandson’s clothes and bills.”

“My grandson has a rare genetic condition that necessitates the purchase of new items and clothing on a regular basis.

“She’s on her own with him, and his father and I do our best to help.

“Things are extremely difficult for her because she has just lost a significant amount of money due to the end of the Universal Credit uplift.”

“It’s only one box; they should be able to take it easily.”

It’s absurd because it doesn’t make any sense.

The council should be embarrassed.

“It wouldn’t have been there if they had given her a recycling bin to begin with.”

“You’d think the council would be generous, but no, the Scrooges expect her to come up with £400 for a cardboard box.”