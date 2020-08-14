Mum-of-four, 30, who worked nights during worst of pandemic found dead

The sister of a health care assistant found dead this weekend has praised the ‘extraordinary’, ‘kind’ and ‘friendly’ woman.

Esther Egbon, 30, was found dead with throat wounds in Dagenham at 1pm on Saturday.

Around two hours later Igie Erabor, 36, was discovered unresponsive in a nearby address, also with throat wounds.

He was later declared dead at the scene.

It is thought that they were ex-partners.

Ms Egbon worked night shifts at King George Hospital in Goodmayes.

For the past five months she had been working at the forefront of the pandemic, treating coronavirus patients on a ward converted for that purpose.

On a fundraiser set up to pay for her funeral her sister Pat Egbon said Ms Egbon was ” a real go-getter who enjoyed helping people in any way she could.

“Esther was bold and beautiful and refused to be scared of coronavirus when her gastro ward was converted to a Covid-19 ward at King George hospital in London from March to July.

“I asked her to take a break from her job for a while but she simply laughed it off and told me not to be worried, that she was stronger than Covid-19.”

She added: “Esther was so passionate and very much loved by people wherever she went.”

Ms Egbon leaves behind her four children, aged, 10, 8, 6 and 3.

Tony Chambers, chief executive at Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust – which runs the hospital where she worked, praised Ms Egbon.

He said: “We were shocked and saddened by the tragic death of Esther, a popular healthcare assistant at our trust.

“Esther was a much-loved member of the team on Foxglove ward at King George Hospital.

“She will be remembered for her kind and caring nature, that she was always smiling and was extremely hardworking.

“Our thoughts are with her family, especially her four young children, and friends at this difficult time.”

The families of both victims are now being supported by specialist officers.

No arrests have been made and no other people are being sought in connection with the incident.

The investigation continues in order to establish the full circumstances.