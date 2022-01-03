Mum-of-two, 39, died after a botched liposuction procedure that left her with injuries that looked like she’d been in a KNIFE FIGHT.

A MUM of two died in hospital in Spain after a botched £4,800 liposuction procedure.

Sara Gomez, 39, allegedly suffered “injuries similar to those sustained in a knife fight” as a result of complications from the Cartagena op.

Cops have since opened an investigation into the private Clinica Galna, fearing that the accused surgeon, who is believed to be of Chilean descent, is attempting to flee the country.

Ms Gomez, from Alcantarilla, Spain, was admitted to the hospital on December 2 and died on Saturday after nearly a month in intensive care.

The unnamed surgeon allegedly told Sara’s family that “everything went well,” but that she had lost a lot of fluid and that they were working to stabilize her, according to the Olive Press.

She was rushed to the Hospital General Universitario Santa Lucia three hours later, where she was admitted in serious condition and hypovolaemic shock.

Sara’s brother, Ruben Gomez, told local media that the situation was an “extreme reality.”

The mother of two is said to have suffered multiple serious injuries and holes in her kidney, liver, duodenum, colon, and intestine.

Sara’s family lawyer, Ignacio Martinez, described the victim’s injuries as “typical of a knife fight.”

“Many cosmetic surgery cases come to my association,” he said, “but what happened here is inexplicable.”

Sara’s family is awaiting autopsy results and intends to file a complaint against the plastic surgeon who performed the operation as soon as possible, according to a spokesman for Sara’s family.

Sara’s funeral has taken place, according to the Mirror, and she leaves behind a daughter and a young son.