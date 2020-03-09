Mum-of-two shares how she saves $70 by getting her hair cut at a BARBER instead of hairdresser

An Australian mother-of-two has shared how she saves $70 a month by getting her hair cut at a barber shop instead of visiting a pricey hairdresser.

Sophie Roberts, from Sydney, was being charged $95 for a ‘women’s cut’ at her original hairdressing salon, while a haircut at her local barber shop was only $27.

Shocked at the price difference, Sophie, 31, revealed to FEMAIL she was so impressed with the results that she ‘definitely will be going back’ to the barber.

Prior to cutting her hair short a year ago, Sophie said she was ‘happy’ to pay more money for ‘bigger cuts’, though with shorter hair the expensive service wasn’t worth the price.

‘I get my haircut every four weeks because I choose to wear it short, so the cost was adding up,’ she told Daily Mail Australia.

She also mentioned a ‘men’s cut’ from the same salon was $45 – still $18 more compared to the barber shop.

‘I don’t understand why the difference is so much more,’ Sophie said.

She added: ‘Shouldn’t the price be based on how much hair is cut off?’

With reference to the so-called ‘pink tax’, Sophie said she ‘never thought’ it would apply to haircuts.

The ‘pink tax’ is a phenomenon often attributed as a form of gender-based price discrimination, with the name stemming from the observation that many of the affected products are pink.

‘I was a bit nervous before going to the barber because I was afraid I would look masculine,’ she said.

‘The look is nothing fancy, just an even trim over my entire head. I didn’t know the price initially but assumed it was going to cost around $40 – I was so pleasantly surprised to hear it was cheaper.’

There were no other women at the barber shop when Sophie decided to go for a cut for the first time, though the hairdresser told her he occasionally (but rarely) has clients who are women.

Posting the experience on Facebook, other women were surprised at the dramatic price difference too.

‘What? $95?? Literally call the police you have been robbed. Your new hair looks amazing and I’m glad you’re paying a more reasonable price,’ one user said.

‘Were they cutting each strand individually?’ another woman joked.

‘I do this now too! Some barbers even give you a free beer while you wait,’ a third added.