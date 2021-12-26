Mum runs a marathon just over a year after receiving life-saving treatment at a Glasgow hospital.

Laura Wallace was taken to Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a van going 60 mph while out cycling last November.

After completing a marathon less than a year after life-saving treatment, a dedicated runner has expressed her gratitude to NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde’s Major Trauma Centre team.

Laura Wallace returned home for Christmas last year after receiving life-threatening injuries after being hit by a van traveling at 60 miles per hour while cycling in November.

Laura, 41, suffered a fractured spine, seven broken ribs, and large liver and kidney lacerations, all of which necessitated surgery.

Laura later developed pulmonary embolisms while in the hospital, necessitating additional surgery.

Laura, a mother of one from Prestwick, was treated at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and stayed for a month.

She praised the staff for their “amazing” care and described her rehabilitation as “remarkable.”

“To be honest, I think I’m lucky to still be alive, so it’s remarkable that I’m back running after everything that happened,” Laura said.

I’m not back to where I was before, and I know I won’t be with the long-term lung damage, but I’m just glad to be back on my feet, and I’m grateful to the wonderful doctors, nurses, and staff at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.”

NHS Scotland launched its Major Trauma Network earlier this year, which allows major trauma patients to be transported directly to a specialist care facility rather than to their nearest hospital.

Despite the fact that Laura’s accident occurred before the official launch, the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital’s Major Trauma Centre was already receiving patients from all over Scotland, and she was treated by critical care nurses, physiotherapists, the pain team, orthopaedic teams, neurological team, general surgery team, interventional radiology unit, and the major trauma coordinator.

Laura praised the Major Trauma Network’s approach and dedicated team after going through the process herself, saying, “I felt that the entire time I was there I was receiving the best and most specialist care.”

I was so well taken care of, and I knew everyone was an expert in their field, which gave me a lot of peace of mind when I needed it.

Please join us.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.