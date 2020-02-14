Mum shamed over ‘disgusting’ car that took professionals seven hours to clean

A mum was slammed on Facebook after leaving her car in a filthy condition. Thankfully, pro cleaners managed to transform the motor

A mum was shamed for leaving her car in a “disgusting” state.

The unnamed woman, from New South Wales, Australia, left crumbs and dust all over the seats of her Mazda.

Lollipop sticks, plasters and pieces of paper were also strewn everywhere.

The driver knew her motor was in a bad state, so enlisted the help of Proline Automotive in Springwood.

Workers were stunned by the dirtiness of the vehicle, so snapped a picture of it.

They then went to work trying to transform it.

On Facebook, the company wrote: “Usually we like to only share ‘after’ photos but this one was too funky not to share.

“Seven hours was spent thoroughly detailing this interior, giving it a second chance at life.

“Seats and carpets were shampooed then extracted for multiple passes to remove sticky substances, deep stains and unpleasant odours.

“Unfortunately the remaining marks on the seats were caused by baby seats and are irreversible.

“We always recommend to people who have just purchased a new vehicle to place a towel under baby seats to avoid this type of damage if child seat safety guidelines approve this.”

After seven hours of deep cleaning, the car looked brand new.

All the mess had been cleared – and the interiors were polished to perfection.

Proline Automotive customers were stunned by the transformation.

One responder wrote: “Absolutely awesome job!

“Love jobs like these because of the before and after results. Keep up the good work.”

Another another said: “Great job!”

Other commenters criticised the mum for letting her motor get so filthy.

One Facebook user admitted: “I know we shouldn’t judge but I’m certainly glad I was never offered a lift in this car.”

And a second agreed: “It is beyond my comprehension how anyone could let it get that bad and then continue to drive it.”