Mum shares her simple three-ingredient recipe for homemade Dagwood dogs

Foodies are obsessing over a mother’s simple Dagwood dog recipe, which requires just three basic ingredients.

The Australian woman shared her recipe to Facebook and said she used skinless frankfurts, a batter mix and vegetable oil.

‘Mini Dagwood dogs. Perfect size for little ones. Made using small skinless frankfurts and some batter mix [Mary Mack’s Instant Batter Mix] I had in the pantry,’ she wrote.

She said she then coated them well and deep fried in vegetable oil, which was heated to 350 degrees, until golden and then inserted a skewer.

Many other Facebook users were impressed with the mother’s simple, and delicious recipe.

‘Yum, I’m craving this now,’ one person wrote. ‘How cute,’ another person said.

Her post comes after a mother sent mums into a frenzy by sharing a simple lunchbox recipe.

The woman shared the hot dog school snack to Facebook, and revealed that it takes just 10 minutes to make and her kids ‘devoured’ the treat at school.

‘Lunch box hot dogs; skinless cocktail frankfurts, barbeque sauce, and bake at home rolls’, she wrote.

The woman also said they are easy as you ‘cut the pre-made by Woolies dinner rolls, squirt in some sauce, chuck in the sausage, top with cheese and bake for about 10 minutes’.

The mum revealed that she was inspired by a similar snack from Baker’s Delight that her children love.

Many other users praised the woman for her simple and delicious recipe and said they were going to make it for their young children.

‘My kids love these. I’m actually making them for their school lunch tomorrow’, one mum wrote.

Another person commented: ‘Thanks. My son loves the ones from Baker’s Delight like this. Didn’t think to make them myself’.