Mum shares throwback photo of her old lunch order form

A mother has shared a photo of her simple old brown lunch order bag to show just how different life used to be before lavish bento boxes and healthy school canteens.

The woman posted a snap of the bag, which had various less healthy lunch options, to Facebook where it received a huge response.

‘My lunch box when I was a kid… [I had] sausage roll and choc milk pretty much every day’, she wrote.

The food options listed on the brown lunch bag included pies, donuts, sausage rolls, sandwiches, pasties, rolls, buns, cakes and hot dogs.

Other Facebook users commented on the post, saying they were the ‘good old days’ and school lunches ‘used to be awesome’.

‘Now the tuckshop is seriously gross, my kid won’t touch the food. Pie and chocolate milk or a cream bun used to be awesome’, one person wrote.

Another said: ‘The good old days before social media where you need to try and out-do other parents by spoiling your kids with extreme lunches’.

‘Pie and chocolate milk day was life in primary school’, another agreed.

‘I sent a snap chat of my kids lunch box to my school mates. We had a good laugh at what we used to eat and how unacceptable it would be now’, one wrote.

They continued: ‘Frankfurters. Cream donuts. Giant cookies. Pies.

‘Put that lunch on here and the lunch box police here would have you executed’.

Another woman also appeared to be reminiscing on her old school days when she shared a photo of a lunch bag.

It had a hand written order on the front alongside the student’s name and class, and it read: ‘One salad sandwich and one strawberry milk.

‘Just going to leave this right here as a reminder to all’, she captioned the post.

One person agreed: ‘Oh those were the days. I couldn’t wait for my lunch order when I was at school’.