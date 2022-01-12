Mum shows off the before and after photos of a £200 navy and gold kitchen makeover.

Mum shows before and after photos of a £200 navy and gold kitchen makeover.

Laura Hammerton’s kitchen was transformed by linoleum, paint, and new handles.

A single mother of one has shared before and after photos of her low-cost kitchen makeover, as well as details on how she did it.

To transform the space, Laura Hammerton, 32, spent less than £200 on lino, paint, new handles, and DC Fix.

“When Covid first started, my partner was furloughed, so I took advantage of having him at home,” Laura, an advanced healthcare assistant at a neonatal unit who lives in Grimsby, told money-saving website LatestDeals.co.uk.

“At my local hospital’s neonatal unit, I continued to work throughout the night.”

“On my days off, we redecorated the house room by room, but my kitchen was the most rewarding project.”

“I’d just joined a couple of Facebook DIY groups.

I saw a lot of incredible transformations, including kitchens, and I decided to take the plunge.

“The paint I used was Frenchic, so I went to my local store and bought a tin of Hornblower Frenchic Paint and one of their Frenchic brushes.”

“I then went to my local Wilko and bought more supplies, such as foam rollers, masking tape, sugar soap, and sanding paper.”

“I began by cleaning all of the cupboards and surfaces with sugar soap and drying them.

“After that, all of the cupboards and drawers were removed and lightly sanded.

“I applied two coats of paint with the Frenchic brush to each drawer and cupboard, followed by one or two coats with the foam roller for a smoother finish.”

“I then came up with the idea of drying the cupboard doors with my clothes airer.”

“For each cupboard door and drawer, I ordered rose gold handles from Amazon.

“I used a roller and white tile paint from Wilko to paint all of my tiles in the kitchen.”

“I used Grey Whisper Johnstone paint from Amazon to paint the walls.

“We replaced our floor lino with a grey laminate wood effect lino that we bought on eBay.”

“Wilko’s DC Fix was used to spruce up the work surfaces.”

“It wasn’t easy to apply, and it took a lot of patience, especially when cutting and sticking around the stove and sink.”

“After the painting was finished, I went out and bought the little extras like a shelf, artificial plants, and so on.”

