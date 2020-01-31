Mum slammed after packing ‘too much’ food for her kids’ lunchboxes

A mother-of-four criticised for ‘overpacking’ her children’s lunchboxes with sandwiches, chips, lamingtons, pretzels and fruit, insists it is to ensure they don’t go hungry.

The Australian mum shared a photo of their school lunches on Facebook before she was inundated with judgmental comments.

She was forced to defend the meals she packed for her two high schoolers and two primary school kids who she said don’t waste a bite and aren’t ‘overweight’.

The woman, who remained anonymous, then revealed the reason she didn’t skimp on school snacks was because as a child she often ‘starved’.

‘Clearly some have their knickers in a twist… There is variety because even if your child enjoys eating the same food everyday, mine don’t and honestly, neither do I,’ she said.

‘There really is not a lot of food there. It is because of the variety of foods that people must be confused. This is for four children in total.’

To further explain her choice, the mother broke down what one of her children in primary school would receive on an average day.

The child received one sandwich, a handful of grapes and blueberries, 12 pretzels, one lamington finger, five crackers with five slices of cheese, a packet of chips and occasionally, a slice of watermelon.

‘It really isn’t a lot,’ she said, before saying that one of the school principals has made a remark about the size of their lunchboxes before.

‘He asked me if the kids had any room in their bags after putting in their “three lunchbox lunches.” Yeah, we managed to fit a drink bottle and a hat as well,’ she said of the exchange.

Other mothers were quick to judge the sheer size of the lunch saying that they pack far less for their own children.

‘The lunchbox with the sandwiches is about as much as I have ever packed… a sandwich, a piece of fruit and two other small snack items (maybe a muffin or some cheese and crackers) is the max I’ve done,’ one woman said.

‘How do they have time to eat and play too,’ another said.

A third added: ‘My kids wouldn’t eat all that in a week.’

The original poster of the photo said if it seems as though she’s overpacking their lunchboxes it’s because as a kid she was always ‘starving’.

‘I was lucky to get even three food items. I do this to ensure they don’t get hungry. If they have leftovers they will eat them when they get home instead of an afternoon snack.’

According to nutritionist Lyndi Cohen, the most important thing when it comes to school lunches is to avoid over-complicating things.

‘While ideally we would mix up our children’s lunches every day, if you know that your children eat cherry tomatoes, grapes, Babybel cheese and eggs, then give them those things,’ she said.

‘A child is unlikely to try something for the first time when it arrives in a lunchbox.’

Ms Cohen recommends packing a balanced mix of slow-release carbohydrates, healthy fats and protein.

‘It’s so important to have a slow-releasing carb like a wholemeal wrap of grainy bread,’ she said.

‘The combo of the carbs, fat and protein will give kids enough energy to actually function.’

One of Ms Cohen’s tricks is to mix up your vegetables with a pasta salad in order to increase the chance that your kids will eat them.

‘Putting things in separate zip lock bags is fussy, and hugely increases the chance that they come home uneaten,’ she said.