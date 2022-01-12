Mum was horrified to discover a KNIFE inside the toy doll box she bought for her 2-year-old daughter from Aldi.

On Monday, Haleemah Patel, 29, was doing her weekly shopping on Montague Street in Blackburn when she discovered the sinister surprise.

While browsing, she came across the Blonde Tiny Tears Classic Doll and decided it would make a “lovely gift” for her two-year-old daughter.

But, upon closer inspection, Haleemah noticed that one side of the packaging had been damaged – before she realized that a knife had been hidden behind the £16.99 toy.

“I was doing my weekly shop and browsing the aisles when I came across a toy doll that would make a lovely gift for my daughter,” she told the Lancashire Telegraph.

“When I picked up the toy, I noticed that one side of the outer packaging was damaged, and when I looked at the toy, my eyes fell on a metal object.

“When I saw a knife inside, I was shocked and amazed.

I had to double-check that it was a real knife.

She explained, “I couldn’t understand why a knife would be included in a toy.”

The terrified shopper handed the terrifying toy box to a member of staff right away.

“I went to inform an Aldi worker and told them to take this to the manager right away,” Haleemah explained.

I never saw him again after he left.

“It makes me sad to think that someone purposefully placed that knife inside the box; it could have ended up in the hands of a small child.”

She has since issued a warning to parents about picking up toys in stores that may have been tampered with.

“Aldi should investigate how it got inside,” continued the 29-year-old.

“I’d like to remind parents to be cautious when buying toys and to inspect the contents inside, as this could have been fatal if my daughter had picked up the toy.”

The doll’s packaging appears to have been tampered with in order to conceal the blade inside, according to Aldi.

“When Ms Patel noticed that this Tiny Tears product had been tampered with, we took it off the shelf right away,” an Aldi spokesperson said.

“We can confirm that this is a one-off incident in which the packaging appears to have been tampered with on purpose.”

“Our supplier has confirmed that the product passes through metal detectors that are extremely sensitive…

