Mum was stabbed in the eye by a former prisoner who had become her lover.

‘Mum was stabbed in the eye by a former prisoner after he became her lover.’

A MUM was stabbed in the eye by a former prisoner after he became her lover, according to testimony given in court yesterday.

Michaela Hall, 49, had met Lee Kendall while working for a non-profit that assisted formerly incarcerated people.

However, she crossed professional lines and began a sexual relationship with him, eventually inviting him to live with her in Mount Hawke, Cornwall.

Michaela was soon assaulted by Kendall, according to the evidence presented in Truro crown court.

He claims she died in an accident last May during a drunken struggle after she attacked him and he attempted to take her knife.

She also had wounds consistent with strangulation, according to the autopsy.

Kendall, 42, denies the charge of murder.

The case will be heard again.