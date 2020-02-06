Mum who was called a paedophile and told to kill herself for breastfeeding in Target hits back

A mother-of-three who was called a ‘paedophile’ and told to ‘kill herself’ for breastfeeding her three-year-old toddler in public has argued that it’s more normal than giving your child takeaway food, pharmaceuticals and dairy milk from a cow.

A photograph of Sarah Mills, 33, holding her son Morrison on the floor of a Target store while he fed went viral last week, with parents divided over whether the child was ‘too old’ to be breastfed.

Sarah, who lives on the mid north coast of New South Wales, said she had settled onto the floor after getting ‘anxiety’ during the annual back to school shopping spree.

During this time her son said he was hungry so she happily settled him down while her daughter Monroe, seven, snapped the now famous image, which was later uploaded to her blog Amongst the Stars.

In response to others telling Sarah that she should hide herself while breastfeeding in public, the mum conducted a hilarious photoshoot around her local Target store in all the places that the trolls told her to go.

‘My whole existence is my children. I would give my life to ensure they are safe and cared for,’ she said.

‘How backwards we have become in the year 2020. Parents can load their children up with takeaways, pharmaceuticals, over the counter meds, dairy milk laden with cow pus and sugary soft drinks… but a woman nurturing and comforting her child is child abuse?’

With some labeling her a ‘child abuser’ and ‘sex offender’ Sarah, who also has a 10-year-old son named Hendrix, was ‘torn to shreds’ for feeding a child older than one.

‘How sick and disturbing to attack a woman for doing the most selfless and natural thing on this earth,’ she said.

‘I went and “tried out” some of the suggestions from the internet about how I should breastfeed my child. I didn’t like them, so I’ll keep feeding anywhere and everywhere I choose.’

Sarah said that Morrison had a condition that meant he could easily choke on food.

As a result the toddler will at times refuse to eat an adequate amount of food because he has a fear of choking, so Sarah is happy to breastfeed him to keep him healthy and nourished while they work to improve his eating habits.

‘So much malnourishment and chronic illness, along with an array of other issues in our western children these days, could be curbed and improved with extended breastfeeding,’ she said.

Overall Sarah was most disturbed by the shaming and abuse coming from ‘the sisterhood’.

‘How on earth can we as women demand respect from men when we aren’t even respecting each other?’ She said.

‘You can’t claim girl power but only for things that align with your views. You can’t start a sentence with “I support breastfeeding but”… you either support it or you don’t.’