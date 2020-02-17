Mum wows the internet after using $6 NAPISAN to clean her dirty grout

There are thousands of cleaning sprays and ‘miracle hacks’ that are said to instantly whiten floors and remove dirt and grime – though many fail to impress customers.

Now a new trick is circling social media after a clever mum revealed she uses the $12 Vanish Napisan Gold Pro Stain Removal Powder to clean the grout between her tiled floors.

Since posting images to the Australian Facebook group, Mums Who Cook, Clean and Organise, the results seem almost too good to be true.

‘Not sure if this has been shared yet but these are results I got using Napisan gold at a client’s house,’ the mum wrote.

Astonished members of the Facebook group praised the woman for sharing her cleaning hack, with many saying it ‘looks awesome’.

To clean the floor, the woman poured two scoops of the popular washing powder into a bucket of water and spread it over the dirty areas before scrubbing between the tiles with a grout brush.

‘Bunnings sell two grout brooms, one is $10 and the other is in the $20 range I think. Just be careful as obviously the floors are extremely slippery when mopping,’ she said.

The savvy mum then thoroughly mopped the entire area until all the suds were removed, resulting in a pristine white floor.

The woman also revealed she bought the $12 one kilogram tub of Vanish Napisan Gold Pro from Woolworths, though there are various sizes available.

Even though the product’s intended use is to remove stains from fabrics, the woman said using it to wash the floor was very effective, and many others agreed.

‘Looks so good! I’ll have to try this on the weekend,’ one woman said.

‘I’m going to try this when kids are not home! I have tiles all through my house,’ another commented.

Others also wondered whether this would work in the bathroom, on marble floors and on tiled floor covered in dirt.

Another herself and posted before and after images showing the hack truly does work.