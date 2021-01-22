Mumbai police appeal to avoid public wifi network for banking transactions

MUMBAI, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) — Mumbai police on Thursday appealed against using public wifi networks for banking transactions in light of the rising cases of cyber crimes.

“Personal information on public networks is easily accessible. Do not access personal identifiable information like banking information, home address etc over public wifi networks,” said Param Bir Singh, police commissioner of Mumbai on social micro-blogging site.

According to the latest data from India’s National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Mumbai ranked second in cyber crime with 2,527 cases after Bengaluru with 10,555 cases.

Police cautioned that clone or similar looking accounts were made using profile picture and public information and requests were sent to friends and relatives followed by requests for money.

With the extensive use of the internet for banking and other activities, cyber crime too has seen a drastic rise over the years.

In 2020, the detection rate by Mumbai police for cyber crimes was abysmally low at 7 percent compared to 13 percent in the preceding year of 2019.

Last year till November, 2,216 cases of cyber frauds were reported in Mumbai city of which 158 were solved while in the previous year, 2,225 cases were reported of which 284 were cracked. Enditem