‘Mummy’s fast asleep – I can’t wake her,’ says a little girl, 4, who discovers her epilepsy sufferer mother dead and calls her father.

When a four-year-old girl discovers her epilepsy sufferer mother dead, she calls her father and says, “Mummy’s fast asleep – I can’t wake her.”

A LITTLE girl discovered her epilepsy-affected mother dead in her flat and tragically called her father, saying, “mummy’s fast asleep and I can’t wake her.”

On the morning of January 3, Miley, four, discovered her 23-year-old mother Beckka Hull at their Cardiff home after her medication allegedly “failed to arrive.”

Beckka was diagnosed with epilepsy when she was 14 years old, and was prescribed medication to treat it.

She and her boyfriend at the time, Ethan, gave birth to Miley when she was 19 years old, and Miley answered the tot’s tragic call by saying, “Mummy’s fast asleep.”

Rachael, Beckka’s mother, believes her epilepsy medication may have been delayed the weekend before she died, and that this was “one of the factors” in her death.

On Bank Holiday Monday, the 23-year-old was found dead in her home.

“Beckka’s my second child, and I’d never seen epilepsy before for myself,” Beckka’s mother Rachael told WalesOnline.

I’ve never seen epilepsy on someone else, despite having it myself.

“As a mother, the first time I saw her in a fit, I just froze.”

Then I assisted her, and I learned how to assist her.

“We have no idea when she died or what caused her death.”

Her four-year-old daughter, on the other hand, discovered her’sleeping.’

“At 8 a.m., she video-called her father from her mother’s phone and said, ‘Dad, mummy’s fast asleep and I can’t wake her.’

“As soon as her father realized what was going on, he and his partner dashed down to the flat.”

On the way, they called an ambulance.”

Ethan and his partner, Lauren, arrived at the home at 8.15 a.m., keeping Miley on the phone the entire time. An ambulance arrived minutes later.

“Because the doors were locked, Miley had to open a window to let them in,” Rachael explained.

“They were able to get in through the window and attempt to resuscitate Beckka, but they were unsuccessful.”

While the tot stayed with a neighbor, the couple called 911 and attempted CPR, but the mother was tragically pronounced dead despite their efforts.

She is said to have died before anyone arrived at the house.

“The cops were knocking on my door,” the mother continued.

As you can imagine, I was heartbroken.

“I said, ‘Please tell me she’s been arrested, wake me up from this nightmare,’ but they came with the really bad news that she’d died – it was just horrible.”

“The loss is horrifying, and it’s horrifying to think my granddaughter is at the…,” the distraught mother continued.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.