Mum’s anguish after discovering her 15-year-old son had committed suicide in his room when he failed to come downstairs for dinner.

A HEARTBROKEN mother discovered her teen son had committed suicide after he failed to return downstairs for dinner.

When Gemma Wall, of Calder Vale, Lancashire, called up to her 15-year-old son Dixon Strachan, he never came downstairs.

On February 10, 2019, one of Dixon’s brothers discovered him hanged in his room after Gemma raised the alarm.

Gemma, a former teaching assistant, expressed her heartbreak over Dixon’s death in a moving Facebook post at the time of his death.

”Everything has changed, yet nothing has changed,” she wrote.

We carry on as before, but with a sadness and heaviness that refuses to leave us.

“We continue to laugh and cry.”

Someone important has gone missing, and we will never be able to find him.

Losing a child is excruciatingly painful.”

On the day he died, the Year 11 student was “throwing cushions at each other” at their home with his brother Archie.

Gemma claims she didn’t notice anything out of the ordinary about her son’s behavior in the days leading up to his death.

Dixon’s death was initially ruled a suicide due to a lack of evidence that he was contemplating suicide, but his brother discovered messages on Instagram two months later that “clearly demonstrated” he was contemplating suicide.

Coroner Richard Taylor heard new evidence at a hearing in Preston’s Coroner’s Court, according to the Mirror.

“You told me Dixon was called down for his evening meal and he hadn’t come,” he said to Dixon’s mother, Ms Wall.

“One of his brothers went upstairs and found him,” says the narrator.

“You told me he had migraines, and he didn’t feel well on Wednesday.”

