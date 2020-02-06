Mum’s incredible four-month transformation after giving birth

A mother-of-four has showcased what her body looked like eight weeks postpartum and again four months later to show how ‘boring’ healthy foods – as well as targeting your ‘inner core muscles’ – can make a profound difference on your shape.

Admitting she was initially hesitant to post the ‘transformation-style’ image, Anna Strode, 34, said the photo of her two months after giving birth to her fourth child, Jack, conveyed how exhausted and emotional she was following an emergency c-section.

‘All my births have been hard. I delivered my twin boys vaginally but they were both posterior. Madi was induced and I ended up with a tear but post c-section with Jack I legitimately felt like I had been sliced in half,’ the Melbourne mum captioned the photo on Instagram.

‘For weeks it felt like someone had put a knife straight through the centre of me. I have heard some people say they didn’t feel any pain after a c-section but this was not the case for me. It freaking killed.

‘I dreamed of the day I could exercise again because I knew I would finally feel like me again.’

When that time came and Anna returned to her regular routine after two months of purely breastfeeding she could no longer do the sit ups and crunches she was used to.

So she had to develop a five-step ‘core trainer’ that worked her inner stomach muscles, rather than the ones on the outside.

To do that she would complete 24 side crunches, 24 leg slide and raises, 24 elbow to knee superman moves, 24 toe taps and a 30 second side plank repeated four times over.

This was supplemented by eating ‘clean’ foods she prepared at home in between feeding her tiny tribe.

Breakfast would be an almond latte with two low-carb slices of toast topped with Vegemite and avocado, followed by a banana and rice crackers with hummus for morning tea.

For lunch it was a bowl of greens with a quarter of an avocado, sunflower seeds, roasted vegetables and two boiled eggs. This would usually be followed by another banana to give her enough energy to finish the day.

Dinner would often be roasted chicken with rice and vegetables on a bed of spinach.

‘I’m pretty boring with food. Eating healthy doesn’t have to be following hardcore recipes or shopping for expensive products. You can eat healthy in a simple way,’ she said.

Anna doesn’t count macros or calories because she has a history of disordered eating and doesn’t want to slip back into her old ways.

‘I am just about eating and eating in the way that I can maintain it,’ she said.

The biggest change she felt following that four-month period was how energetic she had become, rather than how ‘skinny’ she had gotten.

‘Exercise is such a powerful tool that we should all be using to help us feel more fulfilled in life. I don’t exercise to be skinny,’ Anna said.

‘I exercise to help me fight my inner demons, to give me energy and to help me be the best damn mother I can be.’