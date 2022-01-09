Mum’s life was saved by her hero best friend labrador, who smelled her breast cancer and alerted the authorities.

Mum’s life was saved by a hero labrador who detected her breast cancer.

Harvey, Anna Neary’s eight-year-old son, allegedly assisted her in locating two cancerous lumps.

After sniffing out her stage three breast cancer, a mother has praised her hero ‘best friend’ Labrador for saving her life.

Anna Neary, from Wakefield, Yorkshire, revealed she owes her early cancer diagnosis to her beloved dog, who pawed at her right breast for six weeks.

Harvey, the eight-year-old, had refused to leave his 46-year-old owner’s side until she discovered two cancerous lumps in the same spot.

In November 2018, Harvey, a mother of two, was diagnosed with stage one breast cancer that had spread to her lymph nodes, just a month after she appeared to sense something was wrong.

Medics discovered an aggressive 5.5cm tumor during a nine-hour operation to remove her breast, advancing the diagnosis to stage three.

Anna received the good news that the cancer was gone in January 2020, following a mastectomy, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy.

Harvey, she claims, saved her life because doctors said she wouldn’t have survived if the tumor had been discovered any later.

The specialist support worker admits she doesn’t check her breasts on a regular basis and would have missed the lumps if it hadn’t been for Harvey.

“Harvey has seen me at my best and worst,” Anna said.

He is one of my closest friends.

We have such a strong bond, which is why I believe he sensed it.

“He thinks he’s a lapdog, but he’s actually quite large.”

He’d sit on my knee anyway, but he kept pawing at my right breast, which irritated me, so he’d just lay his head there.

“He wasn’t going to leave me alone.”

He’d come when I went to the bathroom and then put his head back on my breast when I returned.

“For six weeks, he wouldn’t stop.”

He was extremely tenacious.

“I got the feeling he was trying to tell me something was wrong, so I checked my breasts and discovered two lumps.”

“I just went to the doctor and thought, ‘What the hell is that?’

“They said I might not have made it if I hadn’t gone in at the right time.”

Harvey is responsible for my survival.”

Anna is back, thanks to a timely diagnosis.

